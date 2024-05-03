And whether you are craving Chinese dumplings, chow mein or spring rolls, there are plenty of takeaways in Leeds to choose from.
We have rounded up the 13 of the best in the city - according to Google reviews. Here’s what locals had to say about them, and why you should visit them next.
1. China Jade
Chine Jade, in Meanwood, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 107 Google reviews. A customer at China Jade said: "We don't go to any other Chinese takeaway in Leeds and honestly no other takeaway I've had compares! Always look forward to ordering from China Jade." Photo: Google
2. Johnny Leung
Johnny Leung, in Kirkstall, has a rating of 4.5 stars from 72 Google reviews. A customer at Johnny Leung said: "Food was excellent - the prawn toast is the best I've ever eaten! Customer service was really good. Definitely our go-to Chinese takeaway, highly recommend!" Photo: Google
3. Silver Vase
Silver Vase, in Chapel Allerton, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 188 Google reviews. A customer at Silver Vase said: "Best Chinese takeaway in my area food delicious and plenty of it. Would highly recommend." Photo: Google
4. Noodle House
Noodle House, in the Grand Arcade, has a rating of 4.6 stars from 369 Google reviews. A customer at Noodle House said: "My favourite hidden place in Leeds to go eat. Portions can be massive and so affordable. Staff are always so friendly and there’s a sense of community inside. Braised beef noodle soup is my go to!" Photo: Simon Hulme
5. Ko Shing Chinese Takeaway
Ko Shing Chinese Takeaway, in Cross Green, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 103 Google reviews. A customer at ko Shing said: "Been coming here ever since I moved to Leeds 12 years ago. Brilliant little place, great food and the staff are decent too! Often call you by your name which is a great touch. Well done." Photo: Google
6. G-Woo
G-Woo, in Moortown, has a rating of 4.4 stars from 542 Google reviews. A customer at G-Woo said: "We have been taking takeaways from here a few times, and every time we find the service is excellent, but most importantly, the food is always delicious. Definitely recommend." Photo: G-Woo
