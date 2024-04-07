1. Bramley in the 1900s
The entrance to Bramley Railway Station on Stanningley Road circa 1908. A sign reads 'Great Northern Railway to Bramley Station'. The station opened on 1st August 1854 and had two platforms opposite each other accessed by the footbridge seen here. The station closed on 2nd July 1966 eventually to be replaced by a new one which opened on 12th September 1983. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Bramley in the 1900s
A postcard view looking north-east along Broad Lane showing Broad Lane Board School (later Broad Lane County Primary School then Broad Lane Middle School) on the right. This school opened on October 1, 1900 with space for 650 pupils. It would appear from the dress of the two children with a pram in front of the school that the photo dates from around the early 1900s, so it may have been taken to commemorate the opening of the school. Photo: Third Party
3. Bramley in the 1900s
The back of premises on Town Street in 1909. To the right is a building with a door and platform in upper storey. Workmen can be seen holding ladder and measuring pole at side of building. To the left is the Sanitas Steam Laundry, 126 Town Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Bramley in the 1900s
The Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society which was at 49 Town Street. General store can be seen with butchering department on the right. Pictured in May 1906. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Bramley in the 1900s
Children are posing for the camera on Town Street in May 1908. Block of shops from Patchetts Place on the left to Outgang on the right. From the left, number 158, K. Patchett rent collector, next is number 156a Benjamin Walker, pork butcher. Then at number 156 Fred Sharp clothier, number 154 William Thompson draper, number 152 Mrs Mary Thompson, ironmonger, number 150 William Wilson furniture, number 148 William Stead bootmaker, number 146 Baxters chemist shop and number 144 William Gallon and Son grocers. Shop on the extreme right number 142 William Holdsworth, butcher. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Bramley in the 1900s
Town Street in May 1906. On the left is number 182, business of John Myers, greengrocer, next number 180, Willaim Blackburn and Co, clothiers. The window has a display of goods, in the right window are posters for 'Sailor Suits 2/6d' (12 1/2p), 'Belted Suits' 4/11d (just under 25p). Workmen are measuring the building, boys in front watching the photographer. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
