11 blissful photos take you back to Bramley in the first decade of the 20th century

These photos provide an intriguing glimpse into life around a west Leeds suburb in the first decade of the 20th century.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 7th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

They turn back the clock to the 1900s and bring into focus life around Bramley. Local landmarks such as the railway station are featured as well as shops on Town Street and schools which helped educate a generation. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 23 brilliant photos take you back to Bramley in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

The entrance to Bramley Railway Station on Stanningley Road circa 1908. A sign reads 'Great Northern Railway to Bramley Station'. The station opened on 1st August 1854 and had two platforms opposite each other accessed by the footbridge seen here. The station closed on 2nd July 1966 eventually to be replaced by a new one which opened on 12th September 1983.

1. Bramley in the 1900s

The entrance to Bramley Railway Station on Stanningley Road circa 1908. A sign reads 'Great Northern Railway to Bramley Station'. The station opened on 1st August 1854 and had two platforms opposite each other accessed by the footbridge seen here. The station closed on 2nd July 1966 eventually to be replaced by a new one which opened on 12th September 1983. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A postcard view looking north-east along Broad Lane showing Broad Lane Board School (later Broad Lane County Primary School then Broad Lane Middle School) on the right. This school opened on October 1, 1900 with space for 650 pupils. It would appear from the dress of the two children with a pram in front of the school that the photo dates from around the early 1900s, so it may have been taken to commemorate the opening of the school.

2. Bramley in the 1900s

A postcard view looking north-east along Broad Lane showing Broad Lane Board School (later Broad Lane County Primary School then Broad Lane Middle School) on the right. This school opened on October 1, 1900 with space for 650 pupils. It would appear from the dress of the two children with a pram in front of the school that the photo dates from around the early 1900s, so it may have been taken to commemorate the opening of the school. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
The back of premises on Town Street in 1909. To the right is a building with a door and platform in upper storey. Workmen can be seen holding ladder and measuring pole at side of building. To the left is the Sanitas Steam Laundry, 126 Town Street.

3. Bramley in the 1900s

The back of premises on Town Street in 1909. To the right is a building with a door and platform in upper storey. Workmen can be seen holding ladder and measuring pole at side of building. To the left is the Sanitas Steam Laundry, 126 Town Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society which was at 49 Town Street. General store can be seen with butchering department on the right. Pictured in May 1906.

4. Bramley in the 1900s

The Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society which was at 49 Town Street. General store can be seen with butchering department on the right. Pictured in May 1906. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Children are posing for the camera on Town Street in May 1908. Block of shops from Patchetts Place on the left to Outgang on the right. From the left, number 158, K. Patchett rent collector, next is number 156a Benjamin Walker, pork butcher. Then at number 156 Fred Sharp clothier, number 154 William Thompson draper, number 152 Mrs Mary Thompson, ironmonger, number 150 William Wilson furniture, number 148 William Stead bootmaker, number 146 Baxters chemist shop and number 144 William Gallon and Son grocers. Shop on the extreme right number 142 William Holdsworth, butcher.

5. Bramley in the 1900s

Children are posing for the camera on Town Street in May 1908. Block of shops from Patchetts Place on the left to Outgang on the right. From the left, number 158, K. Patchett rent collector, next is number 156a Benjamin Walker, pork butcher. Then at number 156 Fred Sharp clothier, number 154 William Thompson draper, number 152 Mrs Mary Thompson, ironmonger, number 150 William Wilson furniture, number 148 William Stead bootmaker, number 146 Baxters chemist shop and number 144 William Gallon and Son grocers. Shop on the extreme right number 142 William Holdsworth, butcher. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Town Street in May 1906. On the left is number 182, business of John Myers, greengrocer, next number 180, Willaim Blackburn and Co, clothiers. The window has a display of goods, in the right window are posters for 'Sailor Suits 2/6d' (12 1/2p), 'Belted Suits' 4/11d (just under 25p). Workmen are measuring the building, boys in front watching the photographer.

6. Bramley in the 1900s

Town Street in May 1906. On the left is number 182, business of John Myers, greengrocer, next number 180, Willaim Blackburn and Co, clothiers. The window has a display of goods, in the right window are posters for 'Sailor Suits 2/6d' (12 1/2p), 'Belted Suits' 4/11d (just under 25p). Workmen are measuring the building, boys in front watching the photographer. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.