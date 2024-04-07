2 . Bramley in the 1900s

A postcard view looking north-east along Broad Lane showing Broad Lane Board School (later Broad Lane County Primary School then Broad Lane Middle School) on the right. This school opened on October 1, 1900 with space for 650 pupils. It would appear from the dress of the two children with a pram in front of the school that the photo dates from around the early 1900s, so it may have been taken to commemorate the opening of the school. Photo: Third Party