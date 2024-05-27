Here are 12 exciting restaurants that have opened in Leeds in 2024 so far:
1. Bavette, Horsforth
French restaurant Bavette on Town Street in Horsforth, opened in early 2024 and has already been named in the Michelin Guide 2024. Photo: Tony Johnson
2. Pranzo Italian, Horsforth
Pranzo Italian opened on Town Street in Horsforth, Leeds in May this year after a £350,000 investment to turn a former bank building into an authentic Italian dining space that is contemporary in design yet cosy and welcoming. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Boba & Bao, Horsforth
Boba & Bao is a new cafe on Station Road, Horsforth. It serves boba and bao buns with locally-sourced ingredients. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Habbibi, Victoria Gate
Habbibi, founded by social media sensation Abdu Rozik, has taken over the former East 59th restaurant and bar in Victoria Gate. Photo: James Hardisty
5. Meet Fresh, Merrion Centre
Meet Fresh, a Taiwanese dessert shop, opened in Merrion Centre this year. It serves a range of delicious treats including taro ball desserts, grass jelly delights, refreshing shaved ice and a variety of beverages. Photo: Merrion Centre/Google
6. IC Italian, Morley
IC Italian on Queen Street, Morley, is owned by brothers Florinel Cosmin Visan and Ionut 'Adrian' Filimon. It serves a range of classic dishes, promising a “taste of la dolce vita right in the heart of the city”. Photo: Tony Johnson
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.