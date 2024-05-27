12 exciting new restaurants that have opened in Leeds in 2024 so far - including Boojum and The Med

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 27th May 2024, 16:30 BST

Around a dozen new and exciting restaurants have opened in Leeds so far this year.

From family restaurants to unique desert shops - and an eatery that made it onto the Michelin Guide 2024 just months after opening - Leeds latest additions have something for everyone.

Here are 12 exciting restaurants that have opened in Leeds in 2024 so far:

French restaurant Bavette on Town Street in Horsforth, opened in early 2024 and has already been named in the Michelin Guide 2024.

1. Bavette, Horsforth

French restaurant Bavette on Town Street in Horsforth, opened in early 2024 and has already been named in the Michelin Guide 2024. Photo: Tony Johnson

Pranzo Italian opened on Town Street in Horsforth, Leeds in May this year after a £350,000 investment to turn a former bank building into an authentic Italian dining space that is contemporary in design yet cosy and welcoming.

2. Pranzo Italian, Horsforth

Pranzo Italian opened on Town Street in Horsforth, Leeds in May this year after a £350,000 investment to turn a former bank building into an authentic Italian dining space that is contemporary in design yet cosy and welcoming. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Boba & Bao is a new cafe on Station Road, Horsforth. It serves boba and bao buns with locally-sourced ingredients.

3. Boba & Bao, Horsforth

Boba & Bao is a new cafe on Station Road, Horsforth. It serves boba and bao buns with locally-sourced ingredients. Photo: James Hardisty

Habbibi, founded by social media sensation Abdu Rozik, has taken over the former East 59th restaurant and bar in Victoria Gate.

4. Habbibi, Victoria Gate

Habbibi, founded by social media sensation Abdu Rozik, has taken over the former East 59th restaurant and bar in Victoria Gate. Photo: James Hardisty

Meet Fresh, a Taiwanese dessert shop, opened in Merrion Centre this year. It serves a range of delicious treats including taro ball desserts, grass jelly delights, refreshing shaved ice and a variety of beverages.

5. Meet Fresh, Merrion Centre

Meet Fresh, a Taiwanese dessert shop, opened in Merrion Centre this year. It serves a range of delicious treats including taro ball desserts, grass jelly delights, refreshing shaved ice and a variety of beverages. Photo: Merrion Centre/Google

IC Italian on Queen Street, Morley, is owned by brothers Florinel Cosmin Visan and Ionut 'Adrian' Filimon. It serves a range of classic dishes, promising a “taste of la dolce vita right in the heart of the city”.

6. IC Italian, Morley

IC Italian on Queen Street, Morley, is owned by brothers Florinel Cosmin Visan and Ionut 'Adrian' Filimon. It serves a range of classic dishes, promising a “taste of la dolce vita right in the heart of the city”. Photo: Tony Johnson

