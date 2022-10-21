Green Room, in Wellington Street, has been transformed into a cosy winter haven, with blankets, fire pits and full cover.

The menu will still include plenty of vegan and pescatarian options, but diners can now enjoy Bratwurst, currywurst and burgers along with nutritious plant-based offerings.

Leeds bar Green Room, in Wellington Street, is now fully covered and heated with blankets, fire pits and heat lamps

Green Room’s terrace is now fully covered and complete with fire pits, heat lamps covering the rooftop and locally-sourced Yorkshire wool blankets.

Visitors can also enjoy a limited-edition German-style pilsner, brewed exclusively by Kirkstall Brewery and served in traditional steins.

The afternoon/evening selection, served from 3-8pm, includes a Bratwurst vegan-dog featuring a succulent Moving Mountains sausage, topped with sauerkraut, mustard, ketchup, crispy onions and pickles. The currywurst vegan-dog is served with fries, pickled cabbage, coriander, onions and chilli.

The BBQ Vegan Quarter Pounder includes a juicy Moving Mountains patty and comes topped with gooey vegan mozzarella. Green Room has also introduced a selection of meat-based dishes, including a Bratwurst, currywurst, buffalo chicken burger and loaded cheese and bacon fries.

The daytime menu, served from 10am-3pm, has also been updated with meat-based versions of some of Green Room’s bestselling dishes - from the Mexican steak bowl with flat iron steak to chicken and avocado caesar Salad.

Green Room director Will Habergham said: “’We couldn’t have really asked for a better summer 2022 - not only did we get to enjoy our fair share of sunshine, but the people of Leeds really took to our concept, and we’ve had an exceptionally busy few months.’

‘’I’m confident our regulars will love what we’ve done with the Winter Garden, especially those that have been pining for the return of the beloved Christmas markets.

