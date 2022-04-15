Prior to MasterChef, Steven trained with some of the country’s leading chefs including Raymond Blanc, Andrew McNaughton and Chris Wheeler before moving to Horsham in 2008 and joining the brigade at South Lodge Hotel - a five star country house hotel in the heart of Sussex.

There he started as a Chef de Partie, in the newly built Pass Restaurant under the guidance of renowned Michelin starred chef Matt Gillan. He then moved his way up to sous chef before becoming Head Chef at the hotels second restaurant the Camellia at just 25 years old. At that time, Steven won Sussex Young Chef of the Year in 2010.

Chef Steven Edwards won Masterchef: The Professionals back in 2013. Picture: Getty Images

Steven now has his own restaurant Steven Edwards at Etch In Brighton & Hove and more recently he has opened Steven Edwards @ The Bingham Riverhouse in the heart of Richmond overlooking the Thames.

Life After Masterchef charts his experiences from winning the competition through to finding premises and opening his own restaurant