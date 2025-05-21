Brits entertaining pet peeves revealed ahead of Bank Holiday

Brits love throwing a great summer party - but sometimes we don’t love our guests quite so much.

With 61% of us gearing up to welcome family and friends this bank holiday, new research has revealed the pet peeves that dampen even the most sizzling barbecue.

The biggest faux pas were arriving late or too early, not mentioning allergies in advance, leaving the bathroom light on and droning on about children’s achievements.

We also dislike phones at the table, guests who don’t bring a bottle but drink other people’s and unwelcome intruders in the kitchen.

The survey, commissioned by British Gas, shows just how house-proud Brits really are. Behind every great gathering is a flurry of prep: 78% vacuum the entire house, one in five (21%) iron tablecloths, and many even adjust the heating or fan to get the temperature just right.

Outdoors gets attention too - 55% tidy the garden, 43% mow the lawn, and 15% go the extra mile with a pressure wash. While we love having people round, the research also revealed that 95% believe the price of hosting during the summer months has soared, with 79% looking for ways to cut costs.

Favourite ways to save include picking wallet-friendly favourites like hot dogs (37%), asking guests to bring the drinks (29%) and even asking for financial contributions (7%). Energy related savings include switching to an air fryer instead of an oven (43%), cooking during off-peak hours (17%) and turning off unused devices (45%).

British Gas is helping out this weekend with two consecutive days of half price electricity to celebrate reaching one million PeakSave customers. The offer runs from 11am to 4pm on Sunday and Monday, helping people enjoy their get-togethers at home, without the added cost.

And if you aspire to be the perfect host, etiquette expert Jo Bryant says the key is organisation, prepping ahead and making sure you relax. The best gatherings strike the right balance between thoughtful planning and relaxed fun, she added. And that includes making practical, energy-saving choices behind the scenes.

Guests notice the effort you make - whether it’s setting a lovely table or just having a tidy kitchen. But good etiquette goes both ways. Guests should arrive on time, join in and be social, not hog any ‘sharing food’, and always offer to help.

Her top tips include writing a list of tasks for your gathering and planning as much ahead as possible. Starters and side dishes that can be served cold can be made in advance while dishes that require similar cooking times and temperatures make prep easier and more energy efficient.

Jo also recommends asking close friends to bring a dessert, a bottle or some nibbles to keep your costs and workload down and to keep people out of the kitchen if at all possible.

And if you’re hosting on Monday, then you can make the most of PeakSave hours on Sunday to clean and tidy the house and garden.

Catherine O’Kelly, managing director of British Gas Energy, said: “Whether our customers want to mow the lawn or cook a family feast, they can rely on us to help them enjoy the long weekend for less.

“We’re proud to have already helped one million PeakSave customers save money by shifting their energy usage and hope that this Bank Holiday, even more can entertain at home without worrying about the extra cost.”

BRITS TOP 20 HOSTING PET PEEVES

Guests arriving early

Guests who won’t leave

Not being told about allergies

House being messy

People who tell long-winded stories that never get to the point

Talking about politics

The cost of buying everything

Parents bragging about their children’s achievements

People answering “business calls” at the table

Guests not taking their shoes off

Phones at the table

Not being told about intolerances

Guests who don’t bring a bottle but drink off of yours

Managing all the cooking timings

Your garden being messy

Children acting up because they are bored

Guests messing with the table plan

People hovering in the kitchen

