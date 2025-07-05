10 of the best garden centres in and around Leeds - including a 'small gem' and standout cafe loved by readers

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 5th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST

Looking to spruce up your garden this weekend?

With summer in full swing, many of us spend the long sunny days in our gardens.

Whether you want to add a plant or two or if you're creating a horticultural masterpiece, Leeds is full of excellent garden centres.

We asked Yorkshire Evening Post readers to tell us their favourite garden centres and nurseries, and below is the result:

Before you go, why not sign up to our free daily newsletter for all of the latest Leeds news sent directly to your inbox.

Tong Garden Centre, just over the border and situated between Bradford and Leeds on Tong Road, was chosen by YEP reader Kath McKenna, who said a visit to the centre "is a must".

1. Tong Garden Centre, Tong Ln, Bradford

Tong Garden Centre, just over the border and situated between Bradford and Leeds on Tong Road, was chosen by YEP reader Kath McKenna, who said a visit to the centre "is a must". | Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Numerous readers including Colin Walker and Adam Gregory likes The Arium, located on Thorner Lane.

2. The Arium, Thorner Ln, Whinmoor

Numerous readers including Colin Walker and Adam Gregory likes The Arium, located on Thorner Lane. | Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Julian Waite recommended Riverside Plans for good quality and good value.

3. Riverside Plants, Brandon Ln, Shadwell

Julian Waite recommended Riverside Plans for good quality and good value. | Google

Photo Sales
This garden centre was one of the most suggested by readers. Jamie Paul said it's "well worth" visiting this small but quality gem, while Sue McGlinchey called it amazing.

4. Simply Plants Direct, Valley Rd, Pudsey

This garden centre was one of the most suggested by readers. Jamie Paul said it's "well worth" visiting this small but quality gem, while Sue McGlinchey called it amazing. | Google

Photo Sales
Sharon Fielding was one of several readers recommending Springfield Nursery, where you can buy "plants, seeds and garden products not handbags, shoes, jewellery cakes etc like the majority of so called 'garden centres!'"

5. Springfield Nursery, Thorpe Ln, Tingley

Sharon Fielding was one of several readers recommending Springfield Nursery, where you can buy "plants, seeds and garden products not handbags, shoes, jewellery cakes etc like the majority of so called 'garden centres!'" | Google

Photo Sales
Another favourite is Chana Store in Yeadon, which Michael Taylor called an "amazing place" with "good quality plants".

6. Chana Store, Henshaw Ln, Yeadon

Another favourite is Chana Store in Yeadon, which Michael Taylor called an "amazing place" with "good quality plants". | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsCafeNurseriesYorkshire Evening PostGarden centre
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice