With summer in full swing, many of us spend the long sunny days in our gardens.
1. Tong Garden Centre, Tong Ln, Bradford
Tong Garden Centre, just over the border and situated between Bradford and Leeds on Tong Road, was chosen by YEP reader Kath McKenna, who said a visit to the centre "is a must". | Tony Johnson
2. The Arium, Thorner Ln, Whinmoor
Numerous readers including Colin Walker and Adam Gregory likes The Arium, located on Thorner Lane. | Simon Hulme
3. Riverside Plants, Brandon Ln, Shadwell
Julian Waite recommended Riverside Plans for good quality and good value. | Google
4. Simply Plants Direct, Valley Rd, Pudsey
This garden centre was one of the most suggested by readers. Jamie Paul said it's "well worth" visiting this small but quality gem, while Sue McGlinchey called it amazing. | Google
5. Springfield Nursery, Thorpe Ln, Tingley
Sharon Fielding was one of several readers recommending Springfield Nursery, where you can buy "plants, seeds and garden products not handbags, shoes, jewellery cakes etc like the majority of so called 'garden centres!'" | Google
6. Chana Store, Henshaw Ln, Yeadon
Another favourite is Chana Store in Yeadon, which Michael Taylor called an "amazing place" with "good quality plants". | Google
