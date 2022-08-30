Strictly Come Dancing tickets 2022: how to get tickets to be in the live studio audience
BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is almost upon us - here’s how you can get a seat in the audience for the live shows.
The UK’s most beloved dance show is soon back on television for its 20th season, and BBC One is once again welcoming audiences back to the live shows.
Strictly Come Dancing, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, will be filmed in the Elstree Film and Television Studios in London and in Blackpool for a one-off special.
The Blackpool live show will see the celebrities, judges and hosts cha-chaing their way back to Blackpool Tower Ballroom after a two year absence.
It will celebrate 100 years of the BBC and will see Strictly couples “either dancing to a theme tune from an iconic BBC programme or in tribute to one of the BBC’s most-loved services”, according to the BBC.
This year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing will feature names such as Loose Women’s Kaye Adams, musician Matt Goss and comedian Ellie Taylor.
Here is everything you need to know about how to get ticketsto be in the live studio audience for Strictly Come Dancing 2022.
When are the Strictly Come Dancing live shows?
The first Strictly Come Dancing live show will take place on Saturday 24 September, and will continue every Saturday until 17 December 2022 with the exception of the 11 December semi-final taking place on a Sunday.
All the shows are being recorded in the Elstree Film and Television Studios in London except for the one-off special show in the Tower Ballroom in Blackpool on Saturday 19 November.
All shows start at 15:00 and are expected to end at 22:30, except for the first show which is expected to end at 21:00
How do I get tickets to the Strictly Come Dancing live shows?
Just like previous years, the tickets for Strictly Come Dancing 2022 will be allocated through a random draw.
While the applications have closed for most of the live shows, registration for the one-off Blackpool special is now open until September 19 November.
Fans can apply for tickets on the BBC Shows and Tours website and if won, the tickets can not be transferred to another date or to another name.
Here is the full list of all the Strictly Come Dancing live shows:
- Saturday 24 September 2022
- Saturday 1 October 2022
- Saturday 8 October 2022
- Saturday 15 October 2022
- Saturday 22 October 2022
- Saturday 29 October 2022
- Saturday 5 November 2022
- Saturday 12 November 2022
- Saturday 19 November 2022 (Blackpool Tower Ballroom show)
- Saturday 26 November 2022
- Sunday 11 December 2022
- Saturday 17 December 2022