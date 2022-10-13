We’ve taken a look on Tripadvisor for the best pubs and bars in Leeds - this is what they came up with.

Leeds is filled with brilliant bars and phenomenal pubs where you can spend an evening with some friends - but these five are the best, according to Tripadvisor.

We’re only looking at pubs and bars with a Tripadvisor rating of 4.5/5 or above. Furthermore, we will be ignoring anywhere with fewer than 20 reviews.

Do you agree with Tripadvisor’s picks? Be sure to let us know!

Five best pubs and bars in Leeds to have a beer

The Scarborough Hotel

Rating: 4.5/5

Bishopgate Street, Leeds, LS1 5DY.

One reviewer said: “A decent venue with an extensive range of beers and good pub food. The service was friendly, very efficient and worth a visit.”

The Adelphi

Rating: 4.5/5

1-3 Hunslet Road, Leeds, LS10 1JQ.

One reviewer said: “Booked a room for a family party. Very cosy and full of character. Staff were really friendly and helpful. Food was gorgeous and very generous portions. Had an amazing time, would definitely recommend.”

The White Swan

Rating: 4.5/5

5 Swan Street Adjacent to the City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds, LS1 6LG.

One reviewer said: “Just called in for an afternoon drink and was really impressed with the choice of ales, friendliness of staff and decor. Ended up booking a table for that night. Both meals (burger - sausage and mash) were excellent.”

Woodies Craft Ale House

Rating: 4.5/5

104 Otley Road, Headingley, Leeds, LS16 5JG.

One reviewer said: “Woodies is a great pub all week round, especially quiz nights on Thursdays and Sundays. A large & great selection of gin, craft beer, bottles and ciders, always something you’d fancy.”

The Brunswick

Rating: 4.5/5

82 North Street, Leeds, LS2 7PN.

One reviewer said: “Our group of five ate here on a Friday night and enjoyed the relaxed, chilled out vibe.”