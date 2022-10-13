The top ten bars for students in Leeds have been revealed.

Headrow House and Roxy Ball Room topped the list compiled by nightlife and free drinks app, DUSK.

The list also featured The Dry Dock, Nation of Shopkeepers and the Hyde Park Pub.

DUSK CEO and co-founder Sophie Abrahamovitch said: “Leeds offers one of the best student-friendly nights out in the UK and we are on a mission to make your money go further on your next night out.

“In addition to helping students discover the best nightlife in their new home, our partner bars in Leeds are helping them save money by offering a free cocktail every night, directly through the app.”

The top ten student friendly bars in Leeds

1. Headrow House - 19a The Headrow, Leeds, LS1 6PU.

2. Roxy Ball Room - 58 Boar Lane, Leeds, LS1 6HW and 9a Merrion Street, Leeds, LS1

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. The Dry Dock - Woodhouse Lane, Leeds, LS2 3AX.

4. A Nation Of Shopkeepers - 26-27 Cookridge Street, Leeds, LS2 3AG.

5. Hyde Park Pub - 2 Headingley Lane, Headingley, Leeds, LS6 2AS.

6. Mook - Hirst’s Yard, Leeds, LS1 6NJ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Mojo - 18 Merrion Street, Leeds, LS1 6PQ.

8. The Dog House - 93 Kirkgate, Leeds, LS2 7DJ.

9. Blind Tyger - 5 Cross Belgrave Street, Leeds, LS2 8JP.

10. Sela Bar - 20 New Briggate, Leeds, LS1 6NU

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where can I get free cocktails in Leeds?

DUSK is an app that promotes nightlife for students. You can link it to your debit card and use it to earn points at pubs, bars or clubs. When you’ve saved up enough points, you’ll be able to use them to buy drinks.