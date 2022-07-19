With the potentially-impending closure of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, there’s plenty of people out there currently searching for jobs in the flight industry.

Luckily, Leeds Bradford Airport has an array of job vacancies that are currently open to applications. From a career in Human Resources to Aviation Security, the opportunities are extremely varied.

Whether you’re looking for a long-term career or a part time venture, there’s something for all job seekers at Leeds Bradford Airport.

What jobs are currently available at Leeds Bradford Airport?

We’ve put together a list of jobs currently open to applications at Leeds Bradford Airport, as well as the advertised hourly or yearly salary to go along with them (if available).

Transdev is set to offer more frequent bus services to help connect Harrogate to Leeds Bradford Airport

Anyone who is looking for more details or is interested in applying for a vacant position should visit Leeds Bradford Airport’s jobs page.

Please note that the pay ranges for some of the vacancies were undisclosed on the Leeds Bradford Airport website.