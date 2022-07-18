Last-minute summer holiday deals/cheap flights from Leeds Bradford Airport that could save you a fortune

Holidaymakers have complained of long queues at LBA in recent weeks, but the airport says it has solutions in place to fix the problems as "quickly as possible".

Those looking for a summer break could jet off to a number of top destinations from London to Barcelona and Paris.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those looking for a summer break could jet off to a number of top destinations from London to Barcelona and Paris. Picture: Simon Hulme.

Budget airline Ryanair recently provided a boost to LBA by including new flights to Barcelona, Paris and Zadar in its summer schedule.

Here are a selection of the best last minute flight deals from Leeds Bradford Airport.

July: LBA to Ibiza - Prices from £32 (single way).

July: LBA to Belfast - Prices from £35 (single way).

August: LBA to Alicante - Prices from £49 (single way).

August: LBA to Majorca - Prices from £49 (single way).

August: LBA to Santorini - Prices from £54 (single way).

August: LBA to Gran Canaria - Prices from £56 (single way).

August: LBA to Corfu - Prices from £59 (single way).

August: LBA to Sicily - Prices from £60 (single way).

August: LBA to Lanzarote - Prices from £64 (single way).

September: LBA to Paris - Prices from £44 (single way).