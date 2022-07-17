The new accreditation comes from the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme for the reduction of the CO2 emissions.

Airport Carbon Accreditation, a global carbon management standard specifically for airports, awarded LBA with a Level 2: Reduction accreditation in recognition of the airport’s actions to actively reduce its carbon footprint by 13 per cent over 12 months.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new accreditation comes from the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme for the reduction of the CO2 emissions. Picture: LBA.

The airport achieved this through several measures, notably replacing runway and approach lighting with LEDs and investing in high-efficiency motion sensor lighting throughout the terminal building.

Vincent Hodder, CEO of Leeds Bradford Airport, said: “Our net zero commitment is one the most ambitious made by a UK airport and this accreditation demonstrates that progress is being made to meet the challenge of decarbonisation.

"We continue to work with our industry partners to bring new technologies and operational innovations to LBA to drive us forward on our roadmap to net zero.”

The accreditation is an important milestone in LBA’s 2030 net zero carbon roadmap, which is focussed on emissions that the airport is directly responsible for and is fully in control of.

As a long-term goal, the airport will be aiming for the highest level of Airport Carbon Accreditation, Level 4+: Transition, which requires LBA to align its carbon management ambition with global climate goals and transform operations with absolute emissions reductions.

This includes the emissions LBA controls, such as its energy usage, and those that the airport can influence, for example, third-party ground operations and flights. The airport is on track to move up to Level 3: Optimisation in 2023.

Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI EUROPE, who founded the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme, added: “Leeds Bradford Airport’s commitment to net zero by 2030 is underpinned by tangible steps it is taking within Airport Carbon Accreditation towards enhanced carbon management and reduction.

"My highest praise goes to LBA’s team for their dedication in pursuing emissions reductions which in turn have made their achievement of Level 2 ‘Reduction’ possible. I look forward to working with the airport closely on their progression towards full decarbonisation within the programme.”

In addition to reducing its own carbon emissions, LBA has also committed to measures that support reducing emissions produced by on-site business partners, such as airlines, to encourage and make it easier for partners to decarbonise their operations, as well as provide support to external sustainability plans.

These wider plans include Jet2’s commitments to reduce CO2 per passenger by 10 per cent by 2030, use UK produced Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) by 2026 and operate 50 per cent zero emission ground support equipment by 2023.