Warm-hearted photo gems take you back to Wortley in the 1950s

These wonderful photos turn the spotlight on a decade in the life of Wortley in the 1950s.

These wonderful photos turn the spotlight on a decade in the life of Wortley in the 1950s.

They showcase a range of shops, pubs and local businesses which made up the heartbeat of Lower and Upper Wortley during the decade. Well-travelled streets such as Tong Road, Geldard Road and Green Lane are also featured. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

On the left of this view from June 1959 is Copley Yard where a car is parked. The two properties in view were part of the same premises as number 6 Tong Road, the pale fronted building in the centre of the view. This was an upholsterers and furnishers, business of R. Robinson. Number 4 follows to the right, this building is shared by Lilians hairdressers upstairs and G. Levine's tailors downstairs. Number 2a is the Crown Meat Market with The Crown Hotel at number 2 Wellington Road is visible on the right edge. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

This view looks from Green Lane onto Wortley Grove, the former location of two businesses. V. Allerton, decorator had occupied number 3, with number 5 on the right edge being the West Leeds Printing Works, business of J. Rostron and Son Ltd. Number 1 is a private residence. Pictured in May 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Grange Street runs from the left edge of this view in ascending order to number 81 on the right. Number 81 is part of the shop premises seen on the right at number 20 Green Lane which is listed as the business of Mrs Maggie Butler. A lady in an apron stands in the doorway while a woman pushing a pram with a little boy look into the window. Pictured in June 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Through houses on the even numbered side of Carter Street in June 1959. Numbers run to the right in descending order towards Clyde Street from number 18 on the left which is at the junction with Skilbeck Street. These houses also had frontage on Carter Place. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Gelderd Road at the junction with Whitehall Road in September 1950. 'Tainton Ltd', can be seen in the centre. Adverts for 'Bile Beans', 'India Tyres', 'Greys Cigarettes', visible. Traffic on the roads. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

November 1954 and pupils from Lower Wortley Infant's School are seen handing toys to a Yorkshire Evening Post van driver which they had collected for the paper's Toy Appeal. Photo: YPN

