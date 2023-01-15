The historic Leeds city centre building with two claims to fame
It’s the historic city centre building with not one, but two claims, to fame.
This photos shows the premises of ironmongers Hick Broson Leeds Bridge in 1967. The building has been commemorated for two historical events.
An inscription on a decorative corner stone marks the founding of the 'Band of Hope' in 1847 with the involvement of prominent Leeds Temperance worker, the Reverend Jabez Tunnicliffe.
And more recently, a blue plaque has been mounted adjacent to it in memory of the pioneering work by Louis Le Prince who took what is thought to be the world's first sequence of moving pictures in 1888.
He used a single lens camera from a position in a second floor window of Hicks Brothers.
The photo is published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.