This photos shows the premises of ironmongers Hick Broson Leeds Bridge in 1967. The building has been commemorated for two historical events.

An inscription on a decorative corner stone marks the founding of the 'Band of Hope' in 1847 with the involvement of prominent Leeds Temperance worker, the Reverend Jabez Tunnicliffe.

And more recently, a blue plaque has been mounted adjacent to it in memory of the pioneering work by Louis Le Prince who took what is thought to be the world's first sequence of moving pictures in 1888.

The historic city centre building which boasts not one, but two, claims to fame. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

He used a single lens camera from a position in a second floor window of Hicks Brothers.