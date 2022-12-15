These remarkable photos chart the changing face of Leeds throughout the Victorian era of the 1880s. It was a decade the first telephones were established and the first fish and chip shop opened in Leeds. The middle of the 1880s saw Michael Marks open a stall in Leeds market and the end of the decade witnessed Louis le Prince takes some of the world’s first moving pictures from Leeds Bridge. Enjoy this fascinating glimpse into a decade of change for your city and its residents. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Amazing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1920s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook