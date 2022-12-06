They feature a fairground which will be familiar to a generation of young thrill-seekers. The small children’s carousel at the Waterloo lake side car park at Roundhay Park brought smiles to faces for decades.. It was run by the Miller family and consisted of scaled down vehicles for children including a fire engine, a train, a motorcycle and two buses with notices reading 'Do Not Alight Until Bus Stops' on the rear and Miller's Tours, on the front. The fairground was removed in the late 1990s. The photo is one of 17 which charts a year in the life of Leeds in the mid to late 1960s. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Celebrities in Leeds - 12 famous faces on visits to the city in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook