Snapshots of life in wonderful Wetherby in the early 2000s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 25th Nov 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 16:02 BST
These wonderful photos celebrate life in Wetherby during the early 2000s.

They showcase the best of what the market town has to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life in the town from annual community events including Wetherby Show through to pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport.

Do you remember Angela and Clint Tranmer? They ran the New Inn on Westgate. Pictured in October 2000.

Do you remember Angela and Clint Tranmer? They ran the New Inn on Westgate. Pictured in October 2000. Photo: Keith Lawson

February 2003 and some motorists found parking spaces too narrow in Wetherby town centre.

February 2003 and some motorists found parking spaces too narrow in Wetherby town centre. Photo: Peter Langford

Wetherby Council offices were the backdrop for YTV drama production, A Is for Acid in November 2001.

Wetherby Council offices were the backdrop for YTV drama production, A Is for Acid in November 2001. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

High Street looking down towards the River Wharfe which is on the right. Touchwood DIY shop is number 20 High Street moving right, the last building in the row is the George and Dragon. Pictured in 2003.

High Street looking down towards the River Wharfe which is on the right. Touchwood DIY shop is number 20 High Street moving right, the last building in the row is the George and Dragon. Pictured in 2003. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Shops on North Street. Number 12 on the right is the Oven Door bakery.

Shops on North Street. Number 12 on the right is the Oven Door bakery. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Farmer Geoff Rowson prepares his limousin to take the overall Beef Champion at Wetherby Show in June 2003.

Farmer Geoff Rowson prepares his limousin to take the overall Beef Champion at Wetherby Show in June 2003. Photo: Tony Johnson

