19 photos to take you back to Wetherby in the 1990s

1. Wetherby in the 1990s
While mum Dawn Goodyear gets on with the dinner in April 1998 , daughter Tori uses the family's outside toilet to have a quiet read. Their house was the last to have an outside toilet in Wetherby with council chiefs set to install an upstairs bathroom, so no more midnight trips downstairs.
Photo: Charles Knight
2. Wetherby in the 1990s
An amazed PC John Knowles looks at the latest edition to the Wetherby Police Station in April 1998 - a replica Police Box, already dubbed the 'Tardis'. The Police Box was to be used in the force campaign of crime prevention, and was hoped to be a talking point around the town.
Photo: Charles Knight
3. Wetherby in the 1990s
The Millennium men of Maustin Caravan Park at Kearby near Wetherby. They stripped off for a charity calendar in September 1999 and showed their wives what they revealed to the world. Pictured from left, are Bill Pawson (January) and wife Joyce, Keith Ayling (March) and wife Jane, Adrian Watson, (April) and wife Marion, John Haresign (May) and wife Hilary, David Rayner (June) and wife Judith, John Sudder (July) and wife Maureen, Billy Hatch (August) and wife Carol and Stewart Hartley (October) and wife Christine.
Photo: Mel Hulme
4. Wetherby in the 1990s
The view down the home straight towards the new Millemnium Stand at Wetherby Race Course in November 1999.
Photo: Peter Langford