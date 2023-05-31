Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Seven Arches Aqueduct: The story of a man-made wonder of Leeds

It is considered by many to be a man-made wonder of Leeds.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 28th May 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 09:37 BST

Seven Arches is a Roman-esque aqueduct completed in 1842 to transport water from the Eccup reservoir to Leeds city centre. Underground pipes and tunnels carried the water for most of the six mile route, however at Adel it must cross the Adel Beck, and for this reason the aqueduct was built. The use of this impressive structure in Adel Woods was short-lived after the city’s demand exceeded the aqueducts capacity only 24 years after it was opened. In 1998 the listed structure was successfully stabilised with strained cables at a cost of £160,000, as it was leaning and in danger of collapse. The scheme was awarded a Historic Bridge Award in the year 2000. These wonderful photos take you above and underneath the arches down the decades. READ MORE: What remains of Golden Acre’s theme park LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Seven Arches Aqueduct. Have you visited this man-made wonder of Leeds?

1. Seven Arches Aqueduct

Seven Arches Aqueduct. Have you visited this man-made wonder of Leeds? Photo: YPN

This view dates from 1906.

2. Seven Arches Aqueduct

This view dates from 1906. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Seven Arches aqueduct pictured in March 1909. It was built of local gritstone with each arch spanning 34 feet.

3. Seven Arches Aqueduct

The Seven Arches aqueduct pictured in March 1909. It was built of local gritstone with each arch spanning 34 feet. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A postcard view of Adel Woods showing the Seven Arches aqueduct circa 1911.

4. Seven Arches Aqueduct

A postcard view of Adel Woods showing the Seven Arches aqueduct circa 1911. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

