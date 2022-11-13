News you can trust since 1890
Seacroft in 2003: 10 photo memories taking you back to east Leeds

It was a year filled with ups and downs for the community in this east Leeds suburb.

By Joseph Keith
3 minutes ago

Seacroft in 2003 saw camera crews roll up to shoot a new movie, while Leeds Festival-goers caused traffic chaos on the roads in summer.These photo gems, picked out of the YEP's own archives, showcase 12 months in Seacroft in 2003.

1. Seacroft in 2003

Filming at the Radisson Hotel, Seacroft, for a new movie. Star of the film Robert Peters in action, pictured on December 4, 2003.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. Seacroft in 2003

Tesco's in Seacroft saw the Yorkshire regional launch of their staff nominated charity Barnardos. Pictured taking part in the launch is Jacqui Holdsworth, Barnardos Project Leader, Nicola Watkinson, Tescos, Peter Allinson, Director of Barnardos in Yorkshire and Amanda Stuart also from Barnardos project, in 2003.

Photo: Charles Knight

3. Seacroft in 2003

Headteacher Steve Fisher, pictured with some of his cheering pupils and staff, at Parklands Primary School, Seacroft, Leeds, on July 2, 2003.

Photo: MEL HULME

4. Seacroft in 2003

South African High Commissioner Lindiwe Mabuza, left, meets Chantel Anderson, and Gareth Cattan who are helping to pack books for the Books For Durban Schools campaign at East Leeds Family Learning Centre, in Seacroft, Leeds, on February 21, 2003.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

