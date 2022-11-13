Seacroft in 2003 saw camera crews roll up to shoot a new movie, while Leeds Festival-goers caused traffic chaos on the roads in summer.These photo gems, picked out of the YEP's own archives, showcase 12 months in Seacroft in 2003.
Filming at the Radisson Hotel, Seacroft, for a new movie. Star of the film Robert Peters in action, pictured on December 4, 2003.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
Tesco's in Seacroft saw the Yorkshire regional launch of their staff nominated charity Barnardos. Pictured taking part in the launch is Jacqui Holdsworth, Barnardos Project Leader, Nicola Watkinson, Tescos, Peter Allinson, Director of Barnardos in Yorkshire and Amanda Stuart also from Barnardos project, in 2003.
Photo: Charles Knight
Headteacher Steve Fisher, pictured with some of his cheering pupils and staff, at Parklands Primary School, Seacroft, Leeds, on July 2, 2003.
Photo: MEL HULME
South African High Commissioner Lindiwe Mabuza, left, meets Chantel Anderson, and Gareth Cattan who are helping to pack books for the Books For Durban Schools campaign at East Leeds Family Learning Centre, in Seacroft, Leeds, on February 21, 2003.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby