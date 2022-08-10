18 photo memories of Leeds city centre in 2003

These were just two snapshots from the year that was 2003 in Leeds city centre.
Here, the YEP looks back through our archives at the city centre for another unforgettable year in Leeds.
Out of This World shop in Leeds city centre, which is selling free range turkey's this Christmas despite the staff being vegetarian. Pictured is a 7ft Turkey, walking alone Briggate, Leeds, on December 3, 2003.
Photo: James Hardisty
St George's Day celebrations at the Millennium Square, in Leeds city centre, on April 23, 2003.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
A fire at The Light shopping centre in Leeds city centre, where smoke can be seen rising from the lower car park on March 19, 2003.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
Five male stripers from Leeds, calling themselves 'UK Storm', shocked shoppers in Leeds city centre on November 8, by running and stripping off to their underwear, followed by a quick run around the store, once finishing their act the lads left a clue to who they are. Pictured left to right, Warren Hudson, Michael O'Donnell, Tom Foster, Jamie Skipper and Wayne Nicholas.
Photo: James Hardisty