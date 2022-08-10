18 photo memories of Leeds city centre in 2003

4. Leeds in 2003

Five male stripers from Leeds, calling themselves 'UK Storm', shocked shoppers in Leeds city centre on November 8, by running and stripping off to their underwear, followed by a quick run around the store, once finishing their act the lads left a clue to who they are. Pictured left to right, Warren Hudson, Michael O'Donnell, Tom Foster, Jamie Skipper and Wayne Nicholas.

Photo: James Hardisty