These photos showcase life on a well-travelled gateway to Leeds city centre over two decades.

The gallery focuses on Wellington Street during the 1970s and 1980s and brings into focus shops, pubs, cafes and landmarks as well the sight of traffic congestion that will be familiar to generations of people. Enjoy these photos plucked from the YEP archive – is it the Wellington Street you remember? READ MORE: 16 of the best nostalgic photos bring Vicar Lane into focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Did you work here back in the day? The Post Office building pictured in October 1986.

Did you work here back in the day? The Post Office building pictured in October 1986. Photo: YPN

An almost empty Wellington Street car park pictured in June 1977.

An almost empty Wellington Street car park pictured in June 1977. Photo: YPN

The King Street Chambers at the junction with King Street pictured in December 1981.

The King Street Chambers at the junction with King Street pictured in December 1981. Photo: YPN

A view from Royal Mail House looking along Wellington Street towards the Wellington Street flyover in September 1982.

A view from Royal Mail House looking along Wellington Street towards the Wellington Street flyover in September 1982. Photo: YPN

Share your memories of Wellington Street in the 1970s and 1980s with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.yuk or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN

A view down Wellington Street from March 1973.

A view down Wellington Street from March 1973. Photo: YPN

