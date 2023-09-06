16 of the best nostalgic photos bring Vicar Lane into focus

1. Vicar Lane memories
Do you remember March - the tailor of credit? Gilpins restaurant is pictured above in this photo from September 1975. Photo: YPN
Angry disabled shoppers were taking taxi drivers and Leeds City Council to task in 1994 over an access drop off point - to which they couldn't get access. The row centred on a roadside pull-in on Vicar Lane outside the council's Shopmobility centre, which supplied wheelchairs and powered street vehicles to disabled shoppers who would otherwise find it difficult to shop in the city centre. The pull-in space had space designated for two taxis with room behind for Metro's special access bus service and also for disabled drivers to pull in. However, disabled people claimed the whole space was regularly blocked by taxis which ignored the clearly marked space for the bus. Photo: YPN
Poundstretcher dominates this view from September 1991. The Duchess of York can be seen on the far right of the photo. Photo: YPN
Traffic congestion in November 1994. Photo: YPN
Did you enjoy a meal at Wimpy back in the day or buy a pram from Sillers? Pictured in July 1974. Photo: YPN
A night scene at the junction of Vicar Lane and The Headrow. Photo: YPN