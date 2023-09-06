16 of the best nostalgic photos bring Vicar Lane into focus

Andrew Hutchinson
Specialist Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 09:01 BST
These wonderful photos take you on a nostalgia trip down Vicar Lane through the decades.

They showcase the very best of the city centre street familiar to generations of people. Shops, pubs and landmarks dotted along the route are all featured as well as stories which were making the news headlines back in the day. READ MORE: 26 Leeds shops you visited during the 1980s from the city centre to the suburbs LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Do you remember March - the tailor of credit? Gilpins restaurant is pictured above in this photo from September 1975.

1. Vicar Lane memories

Do you remember March - the tailor of credit? Gilpins restaurant is pictured above in this photo from September 1975. Photo: YPN

Angry disabled shoppers were taking taxi drivers and Leeds City Council to task in 1994 over an access drop off point - to which they couldn't get access. The row centred on a roadside pull-in on Vicar Lane outside the council's Shopmobility centre, which supplied wheelchairs and powered street vehicles to disabled shoppers who would otherwise find it difficult to shop in the city centre. The pull-in space had space designated for two taxis with room behind for Metro's special access bus service and also for disabled drivers to pull in. However, disabled people claimed the whole space was regularly blocked by taxis which ignored the clearly marked space for the bus.

2. Vicar Lane memories

Angry disabled shoppers were taking taxi drivers and Leeds City Council to task in 1994 over an access drop off point - to which they couldn't get access. The row centred on a roadside pull-in on Vicar Lane outside the council's Shopmobility centre, which supplied wheelchairs and powered street vehicles to disabled shoppers who would otherwise find it difficult to shop in the city centre. The pull-in space had space designated for two taxis with room behind for Metro's special access bus service and also for disabled drivers to pull in. However, disabled people claimed the whole space was regularly blocked by taxis which ignored the clearly marked space for the bus. Photo: YPN

Poundstretcher dominates this view from September 1991. The Duchess of York can be seen on the far right of the photo.

3. Vicar Lane memories

Poundstretcher dominates this view from September 1991. The Duchess of York can be seen on the far right of the photo. Photo: YPN

Traffic congestion in November 1994.

4. Vicar Lane memories

Traffic congestion in November 1994. Photo: YPN

Did you enjoy a meal at Wimpy back in the day or buy a pram from Sillers? Pictured in July 1974.

5. Vicar Lane memories

Did you enjoy a meal at Wimpy back in the day or buy a pram from Sillers? Pictured in July 1974. Photo: YPN

A night scene at the junction of Vicar Lane and The Headrow.

6. Vicar Lane memories

A night scene at the junction of Vicar Lane and The Headrow. Photo: YPN

