16 of the best nostalgic photos bring Vicar Lane into focus

2 . Vicar Lane memories

Angry disabled shoppers were taking taxi drivers and Leeds City Council to task in 1994 over an access drop off point - to which they couldn't get access. The row centred on a roadside pull-in on Vicar Lane outside the council's Shopmobility centre, which supplied wheelchairs and powered street vehicles to disabled shoppers who would otherwise find it difficult to shop in the city centre. The pull-in space had space designated for two taxis with room behind for Metro's special access bus service and also for disabled drivers to pull in. However, disabled people claimed the whole space was regularly blocked by taxis which ignored the clearly marked space for the bus. Photo: YPN