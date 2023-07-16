Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Bramley, Rodley and Swinnow

These photos raise a glass to the community pubs we have lost in LS13 over the years.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 16th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

They focus on the watering holes which will be remembered by generations of residents in Bramley, Rodley and Swinnow. This gallery features pubs from down the decades all of which provided a warm welcome in the community before shutting their doors for good and in many cases then being demolished. Did you drink in any of these? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of long lost pubs around LS13.

1. Memories of lost pubs in LS13

Enjoy these photo memories of long lost pubs around LS13. Photo: Graham Baker

The Cardigan Arms public house on Lower Town Street, at the junction with Waterloo Lane to the right. St. Peter's Church can be seen in the background. Pictured in 1977. This pub was visited by George Orwell and demolished by the end of the 1970s. It was replaced by The Lord Cardigan.

2. Memories of lost pubs in LS13

The Cardigan Arms public house on Lower Town Street, at the junction with Waterloo Lane to the right. St. Peter's Church can be seen in the background. Pictured in 1977. This pub was visited by George Orwell and demolished by the end of the 1970s. It was replaced by The Lord Cardigan. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Lord Cardigan public house on Lower Town Street, seen from the entrance to the Bramley Shopping Centre. Pictured in July 1980. It was demolished in 2012.

3. Memories of lost pubs in LS13

The Lord Cardigan public house on Lower Town Street, seen from the entrance to the Bramley Shopping Centre. Pictured in July 1980. It was demolished in 2012. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The New Inn was located on Town Street. It was demolished during the 1970s to make way for redevelopment. The only one still standing is the Trinity Methodist Church. A digger can be seen working amongst the rubble. This area is now Westover Close.

4. Memories of lost pubs in LS13

The New Inn was located on Town Street. It was demolished during the 1970s to make way for redevelopment. The only one still standing is the Trinity Methodist Church. A digger can be seen working amongst the rubble. This area is now Westover Close. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

