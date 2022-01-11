Bramley in the 1970s: Shops and landmarks you may remember

Enjoy these photo showcasing life around Bramley in the 1970s./ PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Enjoy these photo showcasing life around Bramley in the 1970s./ PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

They photos turn back the clock to celebrate life in Bramley during the 1970s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 4:45 am

These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, rewind the clock to showcase life in LS13 and feature street scenes and local landmarks as well as stories making the news at the time. It was a decade which brought a taste of life in the fast lane for the community and its residents and a celebrity wedding. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of Armley and Bramley during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A pedestrian negotiates crossing Stanningley Road at Bramley Town End in July 1970. There were plans to install a zebra crossing.

A view of a section of the Stanningley Bypass looking towards Leeds from a bridge on Swinnow Road at Bramley in March 1971.

Wedding photograph outside St Peters Church at Bramley in October 1973. Welterweight boxer Jeff Gale married Jacquie Foster. The best man was his friend Joe Bugner (right) the European Heavyweight boxing champion.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Did you go to this school back in the day? Derelict St. Peter's School on Hough Lane pictured in July 1972.

