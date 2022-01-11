Bramley in the 1970s: Shops and landmarks you may remember

These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, rewind the clock to showcase life in LS13 and feature street scenes and local landmarks as well as stories making the news at the time. It was a decade which brought a taste of life in the fast lane for the community and its residents and a celebrity wedding. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of Armley and Bramley during the 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook