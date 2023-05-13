Lost Leeds nightclubs that hold "awesome memories" including Majestyk, Birdcage and Jumpin Jaks

We asked readers to tells us which nightclub from the city’s past they would most like to see resurrected if they had the chance – and we were inundated with suggestions. Whether it was the music, the cut-price drinks or the rotating dancefloor, there were some names that came up time and again.

A starring role on the music chat show The Hitman and Her meant Ritzy was a popular draw. Andrea Cunningham said: “Tiffany’s/Confetti’s/Ritz – all the same nightclub but changed names so many times and that was in the space of time of me frequenting the place. Massive dance floor, massive music, Thursday, Friday or Saturday night in there till close. Loved it.” She recalled being in the crowd when the show was filmed there, adding: “I don’t think there is a nightclub now in Leeds to match the size of it, or provide that good of a night out to be honest.”

Chris Townsley agreed, saying: “Nothing has come close to Ritzy in that ‘89 to ‘93 era. The Hitman and Her were there often. Some good promotions and bands. Place was buzzing, great atmosphere always.”

Clockwise from left, Majestyk, Jumpin Jaks and The Birdcage were among the nightclubs that readers said they would most love to visit one more time.

Simon Horsey also remembered being there when one of the last episodes was filmed in June 1992 and dancing at the side of co-host Michaela Strachan.

Another venue to find popularity in the 1980s was Bar-Celona on Bridge Road in Kirkstall. Joanne Earnshaw said: “I remember having really good nights in there! I was only 16. I used to go in with my sister, she was older than me! I’d get up on the stage and dance. They didn’t mind me being up there! I guess I was a little bit of entertainment for folks!”

Ian Bennett said he had some great nights there as a “young lad”, adding: “I remember the uproar when the Bar C put it's beer up to a pound a pint.”

For the fans of alternative music, it was all about La Phonographique – a nightclub tucked away at the bottom of a staircase inside the Merrion Centre. Ian Briggs recalled “happy wild nights”, while Pam Bailey remembered it as the scene of her 21st birthday party.

The club was the number one choice for broadcaster Peg Alexander who said it was the obvious choice for her. Reader Maggie Gedge named it among her favourites too, saying: “I loved Phonographique and all the new romantics… but still enjoyed Cinderella Rockerfellas. Upstairs Downstairs in Armley and Bowie night at the Precinct.”

Other clubs from down the decades that earned a shout-out from readers included Mr Craigs, Madison’s and Martine’s. It wasn’t just those in the city centre that got a mention though, with others wishing they could once again enjoy a night out at Foxes in Chapel Allerton or Chapeltown venue Cosmos, which was later known as the Phoenix.

For Mick Bailey, it was all about The Orbit at After Dark in Morley – a venue that he described as “the world's greatest techno club.” Steph Bateman said nights out there were part of the best years of her life, while Andrew Neil said it was “without a doubt the single most influential scene/genre hub for techno lovers ever.” Gary Blacklock said: “The Orbit was no.1 but Club Europa and Pleasure Rooms were great too.”

When it comes to clubs from the 90s, reader Andrew Horn declared The Gallery as being “by far the best” in the city and Gaz Drake described it as the “biggest little club in the North”. Amy Jo Lawrance recalled how her dad used to DJ there in the venue’s early days, while Chris Reather said: “Powerful sound system, banging tunes, hot and sweaty bodies everywhere.”

Two neighbouring venues – Majestyk and Jumpin Jaks – brought back memories for those whose partying hey-day was in the late 90s and early 2000s. Jamie Rowley rated Majestyk as the city’s “best ever nightclub by a country mile” and Vicki Cartlidge said she had "awesome memories of that place.”

Christopher Monaghan recalled starting the night in Jumpin Jaks and the moving on to the Majestyk when it closed at midnight. The former was the venue where Jackie Mitchell remembers dancing on a table and Sharon Mitchell went one better by dancing on a piano. Natalie Handforth-Ghajar said: “Our Thursday night route was Square on the Lane, Observatory, Jumpin Jax then Majestyk. Great memories!”

It’s no surprise that the night in 2014 when the home of the former Majestyk nightclub caught fire still sticks in many people’s minds too. The building has now been restored and counts Channel 4 among its tenants.

Just over the road from those two venues was Bondi Beach, which featured plastic sharks on the wall, bar staff in bikinis and a legendary rotating dancefloor. Paul Cooper recalled how much he had enjoyed working there, while Mandy Walton said it was the scene of “many a good night”. Racheal Beddis said: “Oh I loved it – didn’t matter how badly you danced no one could see you on that floor!”

The Birdcage was another popular choice among our readers who were sorry to see the club and cabaret venue shut its doors in 2010. Sandra Wager said it was the first nightclub she went in after turning 19, while Louise Clarke loved the focus on a different musical decade each night. Helen Blackburn added: “What I wouldn’t give for one more night down the cage!”

More recent departures that locals would love to see return included Fab Cafe, which in shut in 2015 and was demolished during the refurbishment and extension of Merrion House. Others want to see the return of Carpe Diem or The Cockpit, which closed in 2014 after 20 years in business.