Your definitive guide to the Leeds nightclubs we have loved and lost

They take a whistle stop tour to remember and reminisce those nightspots you called home (on a weekend at least!) and aim to spark happy if not hazy memories among generations of revellers. The nightclubs have been have been brought to life thanks to photos from the YEP archive and you should be able to scroll through in the time it takes to play your favourite pop song. READ MORE: Unseen photos from inside Leeds nightclubs in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Cinderella Rockerfellas
Cinderella Rockerfellas. Before 1973 two dance spots existed as separate venues both owned by club entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. By 1975 the combined super-club at Merrion Way was arguably the city's most famous nightspot.
2. Tiffany's
Located upstairs in the Merrion Centre Tiffany's was loved by a generation of clubbers. It tried to compete with regular themed events, such as this 1975 French night promising can-can dancing and Pernod promotions.
3. Intime
Do you remember Intime? Pictured in December 1972 this Merrion Centre nightspot boasted an amazing interior with clocks and huge cog wheels. And great music - Motown, Atlantic and Stax.
4. Leeds Pentagon
Dubbed as "an oasis where wining, dining and dancing are most important" Leeds Pentagon took over from the burned out Rycrofts building at the corner of Call Lane and Briggate.