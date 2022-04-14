Leeds favourite goth club Le Phonographique host revival club night on Easter Sunday

Le Phonographique, known as The Phono, was a basement club in the Merrion Centre.

Tucked away at the bottom of a staircase inside the Merrion Centre, the club opened in 1979 and catered for punks, goths, rockers and other fans of alternative music.

It was a much-loved part of the Leeds nightclub scene for more than 20 years.

Leeds' legendary Le Phonographique nightclub is set to have a revival night on Easter Sunday. Credit: Sarah Brayshaw

it closed in 2005.

However, on Sunday, April 17, there will be a Le Phonographique night at The Wire,

Alternative people of all ages, including old punks and goths, will be converging on the club to meet up with friends and celebrate the undergroud music of the 70's and 80's era.

Throughout the 70's, 80's, 90's and the early 00's, The Phono was an infamous basement club in the Merrion Centre that still lives strong in peoples hearts.

The club was a little sanctuary for goths, punks, new romantics and alternative people alike. Leeds bands such as The Mission and The Sisters Of Mercy visted the phono regularly.