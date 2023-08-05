Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Long lost Leeds pubs: Memories of the Old Hall Hotel

It was the city centre pub demolished to make way for a cinema that would take decades before it was built.
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 5th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

Old Hall Hotel was once found at the junction of Wade Lane and Kelsall Street in the city centre. The old hall that the pub was named after is Wade Hall which, until 1863 had stood on the site. It is described by a 19th century contributor to the Leeds Mercury as a "many-gabled old pile". The pub was closed in 1937 with plans to build an Odeon cinema on the site. However after demolition the site was used for a car park until the early 1960s when the Merrion Centre was built. An Odeon cinema eventually opened in the Merrion Centre in 1964, the first movie-theatre to be built in the city for 30 years. But it only welcomed cinema goers for 13 years before closing.

Enjoy these photo memories of the Old Hall Hotel.

1. Old Hall Hotel

Enjoy these photo memories of the Old Hall Hotel. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

An undated view of Wade Hall on Wade Lane. This was built in 1630-1640 for Thomas Jackson but named after the benefactor Thomas Wade. Much of the hall was demolished in 1863 for the building of Kelsall Street. The remaining part became the Old Hall Hotel.

2. Old Hall Hotel

An undated view of Wade Hall on Wade Lane. This was built in 1630-1640 for Thomas Jackson but named after the benefactor Thomas Wade. Much of the hall was demolished in 1863 for the building of Kelsall Street. The remaining part became the Old Hall Hotel. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Old Hall Hotel pictured circa 1893. Above the central first floor window is a plaque which reads "rebuilt 1867" along with some illegible initials, possibly an "O.".

3. Old Hall Hotel

The Old Hall Hotel pictured circa 1893. Above the central first floor window is a plaque which reads "rebuilt 1867" along with some illegible initials, possibly an "O.". Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Old Hall Hotel pictured in April 1927.

4. Old Hall Hotel

Old Hall Hotel pictured in April 1927. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

