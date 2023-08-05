Old Hall Hotel was once found at the junction of Wade Lane and Kelsall Street in the city centre. The old hall that the pub was named after is Wade Hall which, until 1863 had stood on the site. It is described by a 19th century contributor to the Leeds Mercury as a "many-gabled old pile". The pub was closed in 1937 with plans to build an Odeon cinema on the site. However after demolition the site was used for a car park until the early 1960s when the Merrion Centre was built. An Odeon cinema eventually opened in the Merrion Centre in 1964, the first movie-theatre to be built in the city for 30 years. But it only welcomed cinema goers for 13 years before closing. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook