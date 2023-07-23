The Lloyds Arms on Duke Street, by the corner with York Street, welcomed generations of revellers stretching back at least 1817 when W. Pike was the landlord. Other landlords included W. Winterbottom around 1850, J. H. Morley in the 1870s and Tom McDonald in the 1920s. Last orders was called for the final time in 1994 when the pub was demolished to make way for the building of the inner city loop road. READ MORE: The rocky road that took Leeds more than four decades to finish LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook