It was the historic pub demolished in the name of progress in the 1990s.
The Lloyds Arms on Duke Street, by the corner with York Street, welcomed generations of revellers stretching back at least 1817 when W. Pike was the landlord. Other landlords included W. Winterbottom around 1850, J. H. Morley in the 1870s and Tom McDonald in the 1920s. Last orders was called for the final time in 1994 when the pub was demolished to make way for the building of the inner city loop road. READ MORE: The rocky road that took Leeds more than four decades to finish LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Lloyds Arms
Enjoy these photo memories of the Lloyds Arms. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Lloyds Arms
Thr Lloyds Arms pictured in 1992. The railway bridge can be seen on the right. Bostock's Circus was once held on spare ground which is now the site of the bus station, opposite the Lloyd's Arms. The then landlord, Thomas McDonald, (c1912 -1920) allowed the elephants to be scrubbed and hosed down in his stable yard. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Lloyds Arms
The ornate facade of the Lloyds Arms is on Duke Street, to the left. The entrance to Smithies Yard can be seen, then cutting for Timble Beck, which will flow into the river Aire a short distance away. Pictured in July 1907. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Lloyds Arms
The Lloyds Arms can be seen on right of this photo from March 1938. March 1938. Also in focus is the partially constructed bus station looking towards the junction of Duke Street with York Street. The building visible on the left is Unecol House occupied by the United Yeast Company. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net