Chapeltown Police Station in Chapel Allerton is an arresting sight in this photo gallery dedicated to a year in the life of Leeds. It was 1994, a 12 months which featured the launch of a new scheme in Leeds which provided materials in different formats, including computer disks and videos, for work related learning. Elsewhere Leeds City Varieties, the country's oldest working music hall, was in need of some tender loving care while an aerial view of a former opencast coal mine turned nature reserve showcased the wonder of nature. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1994. PIC: YPN
Photo: YPN
A view of the Open For Learning Centre in an alcove of the Commercial and Technical Library on the ground floor of Leeds Central, seen at the time of the launch of this service in April 1994. The service provided materials in different formats, including computer disks and videos, for work related learning. Topics included GCSE examination work, creative writing, computing and C.V. preparation. A 'Training Access Points' computer was also available with information on training courses.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Interior view of Harewood Castle, a 14th century fortified manor house off the west side of Harrogate Road. It shows the great hall.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The A1 Steam locomotive Trust Ltd. has been formed in Yorkshire to construct a brand new ex-LNER Class A1 Pacific 60163 BSD Plate and Profile Products in Whitehall Road have begun the giant task of cutting the main frames, more than 40ft long, upon which the locomotive will be built. Dorothy Mather, the widow of the locomotive's 1940s designer Arthur Peppercorn, pressed the controls to start the cutting job in July 1994.
Photo: YPN