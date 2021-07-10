The rocky road that took Leeds more than four decades to finish

Thousands of motorists use the Leeds Inner Ring Road everyday to get across the city. Yet few will be aware of the untold story of how the project was hindered by delays, controversy and everything in between. It was devised in the 1950s, started in 1964 and yet only completed in the 2000s. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, aim to bring that story to life. READ MORE: Fascinating photos of Leeds city centre during the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook