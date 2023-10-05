This photo makes for an arresting sight.
It shows a police inspection by the Lord Mayor of Leeds in the vicinity of Millgarth Police Station. The year was 1927 and this photo gallery showcases 12 months in the life of your city and its residents. The images feature city centre streets and landmarks as well as focusing on life around the city's suburbs. They are published courtesy of Thoresby Society and others from photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
1. Leeds in 1927
The Lord Mayor, Alderman Hugh Lupton, seen here wearing a top hat and chains of office, attends a Police Inspection in the vicinity of Millgarth Police Station. Photo: Thoresby Society
2. Leeds in 1927
Albion Street in July 1927. R.H. White, opticians. Upper floors occupied by various companies, logos on window for 'Brotherton Topham Estates and Insurance Agent, Rent and Debt collectors', 'Arthur Pinder, Motor Assessor'. On side wall, White has painted sign. In the yard at number 105 are The Patent Chimney Company with window notice and Allied News Ltd list in lower window Sunday Chronicle, Empire News and Sunday Times. 105 was also used by the Antique Reproduction Silver plate manufacturers. Number 107, studio of Edwin Avison photographer, with decorative wooden trim. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1927
The Lady Mayoress, Ella Lupton, attends a lesson in cookery at Blenheim Council School on Blenheim Walk in July 1927. The lesson for this particular occasion is 'Coconut Buns' and the recipe has been chalked up on the blackboard, far right, for the children to follow. The Lady Mayoress appears to be discussing the ingredients and method with the pupils. Photo: Thoresby Society
4. Leeds in 1927
The Lady Mayoress, Ella Lupton presents a silver cup at Leeds Flower Show held at Roundhay Park in July 1927. Seated on the dais with his back to the camera is the Director of the City Art Gallery, S.C. Kaines Smith. Marquees have been put up in the park to display the flowers. Photo: Thoresby Society