Fascinating pictures show life in Leeds during the 1920s

The images highlight a decade of change and economic prosperity for the city and beyond during an era of learning and exploration. They feature highlights from Leeds Civic Week as well as the changing face of well-known city centre landmarks before heading into the suburbs to showcase communities around Leeds. The photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Intriguing pictures show life in Leeds during the 1930s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in the 1920s
Albion Street in July 1927. Pictured are R.H. White, opticians. Upper floors occupied by various companies, logos on window for 'Brotherton Topham Estates and Insurance Agent, Rent and Debt collectors', 'Arthur Pinder, Motor Assessor'.
Photo: PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in the 1920s
Burley Street in October 1928. Shop and house, premises of F and H Tomlin, confectioners. 'Bovril' poster on wall. On the left, row of shops, to the right, junction with St. Andrews Street. Broad cobbled road with tramlines.
Photo: PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in the 1920s
The Baptist Tabernacle on Low Road at Hunslet in October 1929. Established 1836, a brick building with plastered front and porch. This is the oldest non-conformist chapel in Leeds still being used for worship. It is a grade II listed building.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in the 1920s
Armley Road at the junction with Crab Lane in February 1929. A man is outside the entrance to 'Taxis for hire', owned by Jack Naylor. Tram stop on the corner with sign on lamp post stating 'Tramway fare Stage'. Cobbled road with tramlines along Armley Road.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net