The development of The Headrow as a road-widening scheme in the 1930s meant that the north side was constructed in the uniform style while the south side boasted a mixture of buildings from the 1800s to the present. Developments during the decade included the construction of Permanent House, the headquarters of the Leeds Permanent Building Society, Lewis's department store and the Odeon Cinema, which opened as the Paramount Theatre. These wonderful photos, published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart 10 years in the life of the thoroughfare.