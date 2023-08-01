Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds city centre memories: Photo gems take you down The Headrow in the 1930s

It proved to be a decade of change for the much loved road which forms a spine across Leeds city centre.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 1st Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

The development of The Headrow as a road-widening scheme in the 1930s meant that the north side was constructed in the uniform style while the south side boasted a mixture of buildings from the 1800s to the present. Developments during the decade included the construction of Permanent House, the headquarters of the Leeds Permanent Building Society, Lewis's department store and the Odeon Cinema, which opened as the Paramount Theatre. These wonderful photos, published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart 10 years in the life of the thoroughfare. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook



The completion of the re-development and widening of The Headrow looking east. The white Portland stone building on the left is Permanent House, the headquarters of Leeds Permanent Building Society. It was opened on May 15, 1930 by Sir Reginald Blomfield and was the first building to be completed in the new scheme for The Headrow. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net



The new Leeds Optical Centre at 55 The Headrow which is in Thorntons buildings on the corner opposite the Horse & Trumpet public house and separated by an alleyway to the City Palace of Varieties. Going to the right we see Owen & Robinson pawnbrokers, Skeltons hosier. The Reeds Empire poster on the pub wall says closed for the summer vacation. Pictured in July 1935. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net



Lewis's department store during construction in July 1932. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net



The head office of Leeds Permanent Building Society which opened on May 15, 1930. Arched entrance was to Cross Fountain Street. The Society was founded in 1846. By the time of its 10th birthday, the Society had 3,500 members and was proudly proclaiming itself to be the largest building society in the world. Pictured in April 1931. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

