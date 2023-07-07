It’s the city centre cinema which welcomed generations of movie-goers.
The Odeon on The Headrow will be fondly remembered by thousands of cinema buffs who enjoyed a trip to the flicks back in the day. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting its rise and fall in the city centre before it closed in 2001 owing to competition from local multiplexes.
1. The Odeon
What film did you watch at The Odeon back in the day? Photo: YPN
2. The Odeon
The Odeon first opened as the Paramount Theatre with a showing of The Smiling Lieutenant, starring Maurice Chevalier, in 1932. The Paramount had seating for 2,556 in stalls and circle levels, and featured the fourth largest Wurlitzer organ in Europe. It welcomed 1.2 million visitors during its first year alone. Photo: Third Party
3. The Odeon
The name was changed to the Odeon following the purchase of the Paramount cinemas in the United Kingdom by the owner of Odeon, the Rank Organisation in 1940. Photo: YPN
4. The Odeon
It became a concert venue, while still being a cinema. In 1963 and 1964 it staged three concerts by The Beatles. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service