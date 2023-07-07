The Odeon on The Headrow will be fondly remembered by thousands of cinema buffs who enjoyed a trip to the flicks back in the day. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting its rise and fall in the city centre before it closed in 2001 owing to competition from local multiplexes. READ MORE: Go inside Leeds's 'secret cinema' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook