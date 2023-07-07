Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Odeon Cinema Leeds: Memories of a gem in the city's movie crown

It’s the city centre cinema which welcomed generations of movie-goers.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 7th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

The Odeon on The Headrow will be fondly remembered by thousands of cinema buffs who enjoyed a trip to the flicks back in the day. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting its rise and fall in the city centre before it closed in 2001 owing to competition from local multiplexes. READ MORE: Go inside Leeds's 'secret cinema' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

What film did you watch at The Odeon back in the day?

What film did you watch at The Odeon back in the day?

The Odeon first opened as the Paramount Theatre with a showing of The Smiling Lieutenant, starring Maurice Chevalier, in 1932. The Paramount had seating for 2,556 in stalls and circle levels, and featured the fourth largest Wurlitzer organ in Europe. It welcomed 1.2 million visitors during its first year alone.

The Odeon first opened as the Paramount Theatre with a showing of The Smiling Lieutenant, starring Maurice Chevalier, in 1932. The Paramount had seating for 2,556 in stalls and circle levels, and featured the fourth largest Wurlitzer organ in Europe. It welcomed 1.2 million visitors during its first year alone.

The name was changed to the Odeon following the purchase of the Paramount cinemas in the United Kingdom by the owner of Odeon, the Rank Organisation in 1940.

The name was changed to the Odeon following the purchase of the Paramount cinemas in the United Kingdom by the owner of Odeon, the Rank Organisation in 1940.

It became a concert venue, while still being a cinema. In 1963 and 1964 it staged three concerts by The Beatles.

It became a concert venue, while still being a cinema. In 1963 and 1964 it staged three concerts by The Beatles.

