Leeds city centre in 2001: 11 Picture memories that will take you back to the high streets
It is a haven for shoppers keen to grab a bargain and visitors flocking to see the sights and sounds of a bustling city centre.
The high streets of Leeds city centre were awash with excitement, entertainment and vibrancy in 2001. Here, we've dug into the YEP's archives to bring you photo gems from two decades ago.High streets in the city centre featured in the gallery include Briggate - Leeds' most famous shopping parade - The Headrow, Albion Street and Vicar Lane.
