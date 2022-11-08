News you can trust since 1890
Leeds city centre in 2001: 11 Picture memories that will take you back to the high streets

It is a haven for shoppers keen to grab a bargain and visitors flocking to see the sights and sounds of a bustling city centre.

By Joseph Keith
3 minutes ago

The high streets of Leeds city centre were awash with excitement, entertainment and vibrancy in 2001. Here, we've dug into the YEP's archives to bring you photo gems from two decades ago.High streets in the city centre featured in the gallery include Briggate - Leeds' most famous shopping parade - The Headrow, Albion Street and Vicar Lane.

1. Leeds city centre high streets in 2001

Bargain hunters queue outside Next for the New Year sales on Albion Street, Leeds, on December 27, 2001.

2. Leeds city centre high streets in 2001

Christmas lights on Vicar Lane, Leeds city centre, pictured on November 8, 2001.

3. Leeds city centre high streets in 2001

A queue forms at Toymaster shop in the Headrow Centre, in Leeds city centre, which is selling the only Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle Lego kit, in Leeds, which is the Christmas hit with children, in 2001.

4. Leeds city centre high streets in 2001

The new Zara store, which was opening on Briggate, and replaced the old M&S shop. Pictured on November 8, 2001.

