18 pictures taking you back to Leeds city centre in 2001

Construction work on The Light began in 2001, as Leeds city centre experienced a vibrant year in its history.
Other highlights included Lara Croft [Tomb Raider] making an appearance on the bustling streets of Leeds, while popstar Louise Redknapp performs for crowds at Asda House.
These photos, plucked from the YEP's archive, take you back to the centre of Leeds in 2001.
1. January, 2001
Husband and wife team Phil and Paula Buckley, managers of Becketts Bank, the newly-opened Wetherspoons bar on Park Row in Leeds city centre.
Photo: Claire Lim
2. February, 2001
Chef Simon Gueller, pictured eating one of the pancakes he has prepared at a Leeds city centre restaurant.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
3. March, 2001
Florist, David Hudson, at Brian's Florists, in Kirkgate Market, Leeds city centre.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby
4. April, 2001
The construction site taking shape during a sneak preview for the YEP of The Light's building site.
Photo: Dan Oxtoby