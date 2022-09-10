King Charles: Memories of a Leeds city centre pub

It was the Leeds city centre pub which made way for a new extension to shopping gem Schofields.

The King Charles Hotel, which stood at the corner of Lands Lane with King Charles Croft, first opened in 1845.

But it was demolished to build the new Schofields store in the mid-1970s, having closed down as a public house ten years before in May 1965.

PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

It later became branches of Silvio's Bakery and the Bradford and Bingley Building Society.

These were not to last long before being demolished in the late 1980s along with the rest of the Schofields site, to become the new Schofields Shopping Centre, now known as The Core.

These two photos - one dating back to circa 1967 and the other to June 1937 - are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.