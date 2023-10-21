The Angel in Angel Inn Yard, which ran between Briggate and Lands Lane, welcomed locals and weary travellers since medieval times. It closed as an inn in 1903 and was then used as business premises before lying derelict and neglected for many years, until late 1998 when a joint venture between Leeds City Council and developers aimed to restore many of the old courts and yards off Briggate. This collection mainly focuses on life in the city centre before venturing out to the suburbs. The images are mainly published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in 1897 – Weddings, City Square and Roundhay Park in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Glimpses of life in Leeds city centre from back in 1907
This little pub is hidden behind the shops on Briggate raises a glass to life in Leeds in 1907.
1 / 2