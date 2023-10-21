Glimpses of life in Leeds city centre from back in 1907

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Oct 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 10:50 BST
This little pub is hidden behind the shops on Briggate raises a glass to life in Leeds in 1907.

The Angel in Angel Inn Yard, which ran between Briggate and Lands Lane, welcomed locals and weary travellers since medieval times. It closed as an inn in 1903 and was then used as business premises before lying derelict and neglected for many years, until late 1998 when a joint venture between Leeds City Council and developers aimed to restore many of the old courts and yards off Briggate. This collection mainly focuses on life in the city centre before venturing out to the suburbs. The images are mainly published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in 1897 – Weddings, City Square and Roundhay Park in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

The junction of New Market Street with Kirkgate former premises of Tiger Stores. Statue of tiger sited above doorway on corner. Row of empty business premises. Women, men and children in period dress pose on corners of roadside. Pictured in July 1907. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

York Street at the junction with Duke Street in July 1907. The ornate facade of the Lloyds Arms public house is on Duke Street, to the left. It was demolished in 1994 to build the inner city loop road. Workmen are measuring shop property, this was number 48 York Street, run by Sarah Ann Curtis. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A colour tinted postcard with a postmark of August 19, 1907 showing the north side of Boar Lane. On the right is Sutton's London & Paris Mantle Warehouse with the studio of Arthur Thawley, photographer, above. Further along to the left is Holy Trinity Church then Monteith, Hamilton & Monteith Ltd. (The Grand Pygmalion), drapers. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council

A multi-view postcard of Leeds with a post date of August 17, 1907, showing views of the Town Hall, the Waterfall and Mansion at Roundhay Park, and City Square. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The corner of Kirkgate with New Market Street in July 1907. Former Tiger Stores on corner with statue of Tiger visible above first storey. Visible on New Market Street is J. Hepworth and sons clothiers and R. Sinclair, tobacco manufacturers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

