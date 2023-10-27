These evocative photos put the brilliant in Burley.
They chart a decade in the life of the suburb and its residents during the 1930s. They feature landmarks, familiar streets, shops and talking points as well as historical detail. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Burley in the 1930s
Burley Lawn Council School surrounded by wall and iron railings at junction of houses on either side of the road. Tradesign 'R. Blackburn & Son Contractors for Painting, Limewashing, Roof light cleaning, Mills, Engineering works, Boot factories, Warehouses, Garages' on the wall at the end of Poplar Street. Fitton Stores and Post office with post box outside. Burley hotel is on the corner of Willow Road, with Leeds Skyrack and Morley savings bank on the other corner. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Burley in the 1930s
Telephone box on Cardigan Road at the junction of Thornville Road. Behind the telephone is Burley Library. Adjoining Burley Library is John Blackburn Ltd, printers and lithographers. On the left hand side of the photo is a street lamp. Pictured in June 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Burley in the 1930s
St. Ann's Gardens in April 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Burley in the 1930s
Burley Street after improvement in April 1930. Row of four shops, with accommodation over. Number 22, Mrs P. Benn, greengrocer number 20, R. Chambers, boot and shoe repairs. Number 18 J. Turnbull, butcher and number 16 Alice Cordingley, sweets and groceries. On the left, cleared area was Rutland Mount. Road is still to be finished, Tram Lines can be seen in cobbled portion. There is a vending machine for nuts and raisins on the wall outside sweet shop, children in view. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Burley in the 1930s
House on right (appears as if next to gas lamp) is the end of Olive Grove. Next, Burley Lawn United Methodist Chapel. Row of houses, number 211, John William Lamb, chapel keeper, number 213 Clarke and Kelly, surgeons. Number 215 Albert Reuben Blackburn, painter. The end wall is painted with trade notice 'R. Blackburn and Son. Contractors for painting, lime washing, roof light cleaning, Mills engineering works, Boot factories, warehouses, garages'. Poplar Road is next, then Sacred Heart, Roman Catholic School, Church and Mens Club. Pictured in April 1931. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Burley in the 1930s
A view looking up Willow Road towards junction with Burley Road. Burley Lawn Council school behind iron railings on Burley Road can be seen. Burley Hotel is on right on corner of Willow Road. Entrance to Maple Rise is visible on the right. Pictured in April 1931. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net