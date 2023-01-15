These guiding principles kick off this photo gallery of memories from around Bramley in the 1940s. This photo shows First and Second World War veterans marching along Moorfields from Bramley Park entrance led by British Legion officials. The Legion Standard Bearer was Irwin Gaunt, a veteran of the First World War who served in the Middle East in 1917-18. A new memorial to 500 fallen soldiers was unveiled in Bramley Park in 2014, 100 years after the start of the First World War. It names fallen servicemen from Bramley, Stanningley and Rodley from both World Wars as well as a few from more recent conflicts such as Afghanistan. These photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook