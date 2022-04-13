PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Rodley in the 1960s: Fish and chips and school days in focus

This chippy will be familar to a generation of residents who called Rodley home during the 1960s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 4:45 am

Jim's fish and chip shop on Town Street was a popular haunt for a community during a decade of social and economic upheaval. The photo is one of 13 which make up this gallery of memories celebrating life in LS13 during the 60s. Others landmarks in focus include Rodley County Primary School, the Mutual Club as well as shops you may remember. They are all published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Bramley in the 1960s - Life before the shopping centre LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Rodley in the 1960s

Stone buildings on Town Street in February 1965 which had originally been built to house navvies working on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal. Rodley Hardware Stores is in view with tools, pans and wrought iron plant holders among the many things on display.

2. Rodley in the 1960s

A grocers and tobacconists on Town Street pictured in March 1965. The window is also crowded with glass jars of sweets. It was the business of Stanley Winter who lived next door.

3. Rodley in the 1960s

This photo dating from March 1965 looks from Wesley Street onto the side of Rodley County Primary School, now the Infants Department which was built in 1876. Originally the school backed onto Wesley Street Methodist Church but is now situated next to Rodley Ecumenical Centre.

4. Rodley in the 1960s

Do you remember Jim's Fish and Chips pictured in March 1965? It was on the corner of Kirkham Street and Town Street.

