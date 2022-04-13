Rodley in the 1960s: Fish and chips and school days in focus

Jim's fish and chip shop on Town Street was a popular haunt for a community during a decade of social and economic upheaval. The photo is one of 13 which make up this gallery of memories celebrating life in LS13 during the 60s. Others landmarks in focus include Rodley County Primary School, the Mutual Club as well as shops you may remember. They are all published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Bramley in the 1960s - Life before the shopping centre LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook