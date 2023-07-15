These photo memories a year in the life of west Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.
Bramley, Pudsey, Armley, Wortley, Farsley, Rodley and Farnley are all featured in this rewind to 1998, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 43 photos to take you back to west Leeds in 1997
Reverend Timothy Lipscomb, vicar of St Bartholomew's in Armley, was all smiles in November 1999 after the news that the church was to receive more than £300,000 from the Lottery Heritage Fund for repairs. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
David Owen-Lewis from Opera North teaching Asda 'greeters' some songs to welcome their customers with at the Owlcotes Centre store in November 1998. Photo: Gary Longbottom
Cocktails adult superstore on Armley Road set pulses racing. Pictured in November 1998. Photo: Richard Hainsworth
The high-occupancy vehicle lane was nearing completion at Armley in May 1998. Photo: Bruce Rollinson