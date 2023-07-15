Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

38 photos to take you back to west Leeds in 1998

These photo memories a year in the life of west Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 15th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

Bramley, Pudsey, Armley, Wortley, Farsley, Rodley and Farnley are all featured in this rewind to 1998, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 43 photos to take you back to west Leeds in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Reverend Timothy Lipscomb, vicar of St Bartholomew's in Armley, was all smiles in November 1999 after the news that the church was to receive more than £300,000 from the Lottery Heritage Fund for repairs.

1. West Leeds in 1998

Reverend Timothy Lipscomb, vicar of St Bartholomew's in Armley, was all smiles in November 1999 after the news that the church was to receive more than £300,000 from the Lottery Heritage Fund for repairs. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
David Owen-Lewis from Opera North teaching Asda 'greeters' some songs to welcome their customers with at the Owlcotes Centre store in November 1998.

2. West Leeds in 1998

David Owen-Lewis from Opera North teaching Asda 'greeters' some songs to welcome their customers with at the Owlcotes Centre store in November 1998. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Cocktails adult superstore on Armley Road set pulses racing. Pictured in November 1998.

3. West Leeds in 1998

Cocktails adult superstore on Armley Road set pulses racing. Pictured in November 1998. Photo: Richard Hainsworth

Photo Sales
The high-occupancy vehicle lane was nearing completion at Armley in May 1998.

4. West Leeds in 1998

The high-occupancy vehicle lane was nearing completion at Armley in May 1998. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:LeedsArmleyPudsey