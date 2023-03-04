News you can trust since 1890
43 photos to take you back to west Leeds in 1997

These photo memories a year in the life of west Leeds and its residents at the back end of the 1990s.

Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

Pudsey, Bramley, Armley, Wortley, Farsley, Rodley and Farnley are all featured in this rewind to 1997, a year in community-spirit burned bright. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, feature shops, pubs, restaurants, sports teams as well as a raft of familiar faces and stories making the news during the 12 months. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 33 photos to take you back to west Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. West Leeds in 1997

Enjoy these photo memories from around west Leeds in 1997. PIC: James Hardisty

Photo: James Hardisty

2. West Leeds in 1997

Champion Chippy. Pudsey's Manor Fish Bar in April 19997. Pictured, from left, are Enid Paul, Sharon Alexander, Anita Lofthouse, Sylvia Henderson and Simon Readman.

Photo: Peter Langford

3. West Leeds in 1997

PC Michael Crossley examines a pair of counterfeit Nike trainers at Pudsey Police Station in November 1997.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

4. West Leeds in 1997

October 1997 and a public footpath which ran behind Pudsey Greenside Primary was causing a security risk to the school community.

Photo: James Hardisty

LeedsArmleyPudsey