Otley in the 1970s: Shops and landmarks you may remember

They feature a range of landmarks in the market town during the decade such as Otley Parish Church and Otley Fire Station. Well-known streets including Bondgate and Kirkgate are also in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Otley in the 1970s
Crossgate showing Otley bus station on the left in 1976. The photo was taken before the bus station was greatly reduced in size, the far end being built upon to become part of the Orchard Gate Shopping Centre. On the right of the picture is Presto supermarket by the junction with Boroughgate, while Nelson Street leads off on the far right.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Otley in the 1970s
The junction of Bondgate, foreground and right, with Crossgate, left. On the corner is the Rose and Crown public house. Circa November to December 1976.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Otley in the 1970s
Bondgate showing the Bowling Green public house in the centre, with New Market on the left and Crossgate on the right after the Memorial Garden.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Otley in the 1970s
Bondgate showing the junction with New Market on the right. In the centre is Garbutt & Mawson Ltd., iron and agricultural supplies. Moving right along New Market is the Ring O' Bells pub. On the left are Dobson & Robinson, leather goods, Fourteen to Forty boutique and the Wharfedale Model Centre.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net