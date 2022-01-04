Otley in the 1970s: Shops and landmarks you may remember

They feature a range of landmarks in the market town during the decade such as Otley Parish Church and Otley Fire Station. Well-known streets including Bondgate and Kirkgate are also in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories of Yeadon in the 1970s and 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook