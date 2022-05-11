Enjoy these photo memories of Otley Show in the 1990s. PIC: Mel Hulme
19 of the best photos from Otley Show during the 1990s

These wonderful photos celebrate ten years in the life of Otley Show.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 4:45 am

They rewind to the 1990s and showcase the very best of what Britain's oldest annual one-day agricultural show has to offer. The event has played a part in the market town's rich history and heritage for more than 200 years. Thousands turn out every May to enjoy traditional livestock, equine and animal classes take centre stage, supported by classes for local produce, handicrafts, floral art and farriers. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing ten years in the life of the Show and those who play a part in helping make it happen. READ MORE: 28 photo memories of Otley in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Six-year-old Laura Packer from Keighley, is introduced to Arkle Amazon a Texel sheep in May 1998.

Photo: Justin Lloyd

Four-year-old Alexander Ireton gets to grips with a sheep in May 1996.

Otley Show steward Nora Hawkins admires one of the novelty cakes in May 1996.

Photo: Steve Riding

Allan Wills (left) and Richard Lancaster pictured with a Grey Old English game cockerel in May 1996..

Photo: Steve Riding

