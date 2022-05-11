19 of the best photos from Otley Show during the 1990s

They rewind to the 1990s and showcase the very best of what Britain's oldest annual one-day agricultural show has to offer. The event has played a part in the market town's rich history and heritage for more than 200 years. Thousands turn out every May to enjoy traditional livestock, equine and animal classes take centre stage, supported by classes for local produce, handicrafts, floral art and farriers. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing ten years in the life of the Show and those who play a part in helping make it happen. READ MORE: 28 photo memories of Otley in 1997 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook