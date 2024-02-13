They showcase the best of what the town had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on all aspects of life around LS19 from annual community events through to landmarks, pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 19 photo memories of Yeadon in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
The unusually named Football, a street of very old stone built terraced properties, seen here from William Morrisons Supermarket car park situated in Harper Lane in October 2003. The gable end of number 2 boasts a huge black and white football painted and maintained by the current owners. It has become a famous landmark in the area. At one time the residents fought hard to retain the name of Football for their street when moves were afoot to rename it Northfield Terrace. The residents triumphed, however, and decorated Football with bunting in celebration. The land on which Football and the adjacent South View Terrace were built was thought to have been named Football fields. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Yeadon Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society were preparing to stage Fame in October 2001. Photo: Tony Johnson
16th Airedale "Reed" Cub Pack members from Yeadon who have been awarded 'The Chief Scouts Silver Award' in April 2003. Pictured, from left, are Reece Kirby, William Harrison, Thomas Spence and Sebastian Phillips. Photo: Gerard Binks
Did you enjoy fish and chips from here back in the day? A shop front boasting 'The Oldest Fish and Chip Shop in the World' on Sandy Way. Pictured in October 2003. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Rag and Louse pub pictured in October 2003. It was formerly the Oddfellows. It still retains its local nickname of 't`rag'. Oddfellows were guilds set up by tradesmen of a variety of trades, hence the term 'odd' . Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Neil Bridger who had bought a winner lottery ticket from Morrison's in Yeadon scooping £312,814. He is pictured in January 2003 with checkout operator Christine Potter who sold him the ticket. Photo: James Hardisty