1 . Yeadon in the early 2000s

The unusually named Football, a street of very old stone built terraced properties, seen here from William Morrisons Supermarket car park situated in Harper Lane in October 2003. The gable end of number 2 boasts a huge black and white football painted and maintained by the current owners. It has become a famous landmark in the area. At one time the residents fought hard to retain the name of Football for their street when moves were afoot to rename it Northfield Terrace. The residents triumphed, however, and decorated Football with bunting in celebration. The land on which Football and the adjacent South View Terrace were built was thought to have been named Football fields. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net