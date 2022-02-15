19 photo memories of Yeadon in the 1990s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Yeadon in the 1990s.
Photos of Yeadon Tarn on a summer's day kicks off this wonderful gallery of memories celebrating life in the town during the 1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 4:45 am

These images showcase life in Yeadon during a decade which the arts took centre stage in the LS19 community. The photos also bring to life fundraising efforts as well as local sport and community action on issues and problems. Enjoy these photos plucked from the YEP archive charting ten years in the life of the town. Spotted anyone you recognise? READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Yeadon in the 1990s

Teenagers Steven Atkins and Andrew Nutter keep cool as they make a splash in Yeadon Tarn.

Photo: Bruce Greer

2. Yeadon in the 1990s

David Wild, temporary head at South View Junior School, pictured with some of his pupils in January 1997.

Photo: Roy Fox

3. Yeadon in the 1990s

Residents of Parkland View were campaigning for the removal of a 20ft blue container which had been near their homes for two years.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

4. Yeadon in the 1990s

Did you drink here during the 1990s? The Clothiers Arms pictured in November 1998.

Photo: Steve Riding

